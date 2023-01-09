St. Cloud State Hosts Diversity Job & Internship Fair

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

A Diversity Job and Internship Fair is taking place in conjunction with the Power in Diversity Conference on Friday, January 27th at St. Cloud State University.

Assistant Director for Employment and Internship Development at the Career Center Jackie Bauer says many of Minnesota’s largest business, technical, healthcare, government, non-profit and education employers are attending and looking forward to connecting with SCSU students.

Bauers adds employers are also eager to collaborate with faculty and create pathways to post-graduation employment and careers for students.

The Diversity Job Fair is from 1 – 4 p.m. and is free and open to all students and alumni. There is no registration fee required.