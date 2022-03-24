Mar 24, 2022
St. Cloud State Introduces the Antiracism Institute for Teaching and Research
By: Nyah Adams / News Director
St. Cloud State says they are introducing the university as an antiracist institute.
The Antiracism Institute for teaching and research is faculty-led and supports antiracist projects to challenge racism on the individual and systemic levels. In addition to this, they will work with the Minnesota State System and other K-12 institutions in Minnesota and across the country to combat racism.
Administration says this is all a part of St. Cloud State’s promise to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion in their It’s Time framework, a plan for the school developed by President Robbyn Wacker.
Faculty involved will coordinate conversations and projects so that antiracism is integrated throughout St. Cloud State as a model for other institutions.