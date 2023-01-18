Jan 18, 2023
St. Cloud State Is Holding Another COVID-19 Vaccination Event
By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director
St. Cloud State University in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health and CAIRO, the Center for African Immigrants and Refugees Organization of St. Cloud, is once again holding a COVID-19 vaccination event.
This is due to the high demand at the last vaccination event.
SCSU announced that the event will take place on the first floor of Eastman Hall on Wednesday, January 25th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Details include:
- The vaccine clinic is open to students, employees, and members of the public.
- Pfizer primary series vaccines and bivalent boosters will be available.
- Those receiving a vaccination shot or booster will receive a $50 gift card.
- Free parking is available in the Eastman Hall Pay Lot.
Vaccine supplies will be limited, so registration is recommended for those intending to get vaccinated. You can book your appointment by registering online or by scanning the QR code shown below.