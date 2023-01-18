St. Cloud State Is Holding Another COVID-19 Vaccination Event

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health and CAIRO, the Center for African Immigrants and Refugees Organization of St. Cloud, is once again holding a COVID-19 vaccination event.

This is due to the high demand at the last vaccination event.

Image Provided

SCSU announced that the event will take place on the first floor of Eastman Hall on Wednesday, January 25th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.