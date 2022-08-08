St. Cloud State Launches New Graduate Program for Education Students this Fall

By Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud State University has announced a new online master’s programs.

The College of Education and Learning Design is expanding their Master’s in Education Programs to help those who need flexibility and accommodations.

Starting this fall the new online MS program will be completely online and is very similar to the already existing program St. Cloud State started this past spring for those studying business.

College of Education and Learning Design Dean Jennifer Mueller says the new online, accelerated programs create flexible opportunities for students to have access to faculty who are committed to high standards and excellence in teaching and learning.

This initiative is a part of St. Cloud State’s new framework called It’s Time which is set to provide a range of opportunities for student success.