St. Cloud State Nursing Program to Collaborate with University of Minnesota

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University has announced a new nursing collaboration program with the University of Minnesota, to help meet the needs of primary care in Central Minnesota.

This collaboration will bring together St. Cloud State’s Department of Nursing Science and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing for a Doctor of Nursing Practice educational degree.

University of Minnesota’s Dean of School of Nursing says this collaboration will help fill the demand for advanced practice nurse practitioners and improve access to primary care in central Minnesota.

It is expected that the need for registered nurses and nurse practitioners in Central Minnesota will continue to grow, according to DEED Central Minnesota Health Care and Social Assistance Profile.

The first St. Cloud Cohort will begin in Fall 2021 with courses being taught by University of Minnesota faculty and students completing their clinical practice at CentraCare Health affiliates.

This will be the first health related and second doctoral collaboration between the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State.

