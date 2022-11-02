St. Cloud State Offering New Student-Parent Study Room

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The SCSU library is offering a new student-parent study room in the Miller Center.

Officials at St. Cloud State say the new space allows parents that are enrolled in classes at the university to bring their children and keep them in the same room while completing their course work. The study room is easily accessible and can be scheduled for four-hour blocks up to 28 days in advance, and can hold up to 10 occupants.

Rhonda Huisman, the Dean of the University Library says “the room is conveniently located on the first floor and has so many options for entertaining kids while still giving a student the space, technology and services that they need to succeed.”

The room has plenty of children’s activities such as, games, puzzles, crayons, markers, books and more. There is also portable cribs, a baby chair, and clean-up supplies as well.