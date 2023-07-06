St. Cloud State Partners with Veeva to Deliver Real-World Clinical Technology Experience to MedTech Students

Grace Jacobson / News Director

St. Cloud State University medtech students will soon get to experience real-world clinical technology.

St. Cloud State and Veeva Systems announced a partnership Wednesday to enable medtech clinical research students with hands-on technology training.

Veeva Systems is an American cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications.

Assistant Professor and Director of the Applied Clinical Research Program at St. Cloud State Will Collis-Prather says, “Partnering with Veeva will enrich our curriculum and provide students with an applied understanding of industry-leading technology.”

With access to advanced clinical applications, students will learn how to manage a digital trial master file, perform audits to ensure inspection readiness, measure process completion cycle times and use metrics to assess the health of a study.

The Vice President of Veeva MedTech Dr. Seth Goldenberg says, “Students at St. Cloud State University represent the next generation of all-digital executions, and we welcome the opportunity to support their training and education….”

The University will integrate Veeva Vault eTMF into its graduate curriculum for the Applied Clinical Research Program at their Plymouth location starting in the Fall 2023 semester.