St. Cloud State Students–How’s Your Linked In Profile Looking? Online Career Advice Is Available

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University has teamed up with their Business Communication and Sports Management programs to offer students the ability to receive feedback and advice on their LinkedIn profiles.

The Associate Director for Employment Services at the Career Center on campus, Andy Ditlevson, says that all services for students can be reached from anywhere and there have been numerous changes due COIVD-19 outbreak.

Challenges for the Career Center include mock interviews changing to virtual versus being in-person. He says this gives students the ability to practice their phone interview skills. Employment Services have extended the LinkedIn reviews date to April 15.

He is hopeful that this creates 140 students with the opportunity to connect with employers. The Walk in Wednesday prorgram started back up this week and has switched to virtual meetings. Student appointments and classroom presentations have also changed to virtual.

The Career Center at SCSU is still offering one-on-one appointments to help students develop a career plan, edit professional documents, polish interview skills and build a job or internship search plan.