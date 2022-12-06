St. Cloud State to Host Annual Speech and Debate Fall Showcase

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

St. Cloud State’s speech and debate squad is hosting the “Great SCSU Face off” and is scheduled to occur from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. this Wednesday.

The exhibition will consist of members of the SCSU speech and debate team partaking in a new modified form of parliamentary debate called “NPDA.” The event is free and is located in the Glacier room of the Atwood memorial center.

For more information, contact Scott Wells, who is the director of SCSU Speech & Debate, at sdwells@stcloudstate.edu.