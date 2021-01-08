St. Cloud State To Launch Another ABA Doctoral Program

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

As a leader in the field of Applied Behavior Analysis with the Master of Science program, St. Cloud State attracts graduate students from all over the country and even from Canada.

In Fall 2021, St. Cloud State University will be launching its third doctoral degree, a Doctor of Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis.

This degree is focused on preparing students to be clinicians and clinic managers. The new program will equip graduates with research-based practices in Applied Behavior Analysis, while also putting an emphasis on licensure law, clinical directorship and clinical ownership roles.

St. Cloud State University also offers two other Doctor of Education degrees in Higher Education Leadership and Educational Leadership and Administration.