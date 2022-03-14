Mar 14, 2022
St. Cloud State to Lift Mask Mandate Tuesday, March 15th
By: Nyah Adams / News Director
Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases in Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties St. Cloud State is deciding to do away with their masking requirements for anyone on campus.
Starting Tuesday, administration says masks will no longer be required for any student, staff or visitor unless they choose to continue masking.
In addition to the end of the mask mandate, starting Monday there will no longer be testing or vaccination requirements for students living in campus resident halls or students doing other university activities.
Officials are still reminding everyone of other safety protocols to help protect the husky pack including:
- Case Reporting. Weekly case reporting of student and employee cases will continue at least through the remainder of the spring semester.
- Travel. For domestic travel, approval of college/university sponsored domestic travel requests by students, faculty, or staff will revert to the existing campus process.
- Test Kits/Event. COVID-19 testing kits will continue to be available for the campus community for free and while supplies last.