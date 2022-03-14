St. Cloud State to Lift Mask Mandate Tuesday, March 15th

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases in Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties St. Cloud State is deciding to do away with their masking requirements for anyone on campus.

Starting Tuesday, administration says masks will no longer be required for any student, staff or visitor unless they choose to continue masking.

In addition to the end of the mask mandate, starting Monday there will no longer be testing or vaccination requirements for students living in campus resident halls or students doing other university activities.

Officials are still reminding everyone of other safety protocols to help protect the husky pack including: