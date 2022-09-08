St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Police Department Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Events Friday and Sunday

By Nyah Adams / News Director

This week, join the St. Cloud community in remembering the victims of the 9/11 attack of the Twin Towers at St. Cloud State University and the St. Cloud Police Department.

The Veterans Resource Center at SCSU says at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, September 9th there will be a flag raising ceremony in front of the administrative services building. Refreshments and conversation will follow the event in the Veterans Resource Center.

Then on Sunday September 11th, Mayor Dave Kleis is extending an invitation to community members for the 21st annual “A Day to Remember” event at 5:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Police Department.