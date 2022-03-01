St. Cloud State University Department of Economics To Host Crypto Ecosystem Seminar

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University’s Department of Economics is hosting a crypto ecosystem and Minnesota economic outlook seminar this week on March 3.

The seminar will be on zoom from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those attending will hear from Laura Kalambokidis who is a professor at the University of Minnesota. She teaches public finance and applied public finance. Kalambokidis will give an economic outlook of Minnesota.

Participants will also hear from crypto currency expert Steve Russell who will discuss the the importance of a decentralized currency and what role it will play in the future.

The to find out more and to sign up check Huskiesconnect.