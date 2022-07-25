St. Cloud State University Names New Director of Student Accessibility Services

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud State University has named a new director of its Student Accessibility Services.

Photo provided: Molly Tast

Molly Tast will begin her role on August 3rd and comes to the university with more than eight years of previous experience. As the director of Student Accessibility Services she will oversee students with disabilities have equitable access to academics and programming.

Tast has been with Anoka Ramsey Community College since 2017 and serves there as the assistant director of the Office of Students with Disabilities. She is also an SCSU alumnus who has a master’s degree in Rehabilitation Counseling and an undergrad degree in Communication Studies.

Lastly, she is currently the president of the Minnesota Association on Higher Education and Disability.