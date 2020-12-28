St. Cloud State University Professor Joins Stearns History Museum Board

Christopher Lehman

Derek Larson

Two new members have joined the Board of Directors at the Stearns History Museum.

Christopher Lehman is an ethnic professor and chair at St. Cloud State University. He received the 2020 Minnesota Book Award for Minnesota Nonfiction for his literary work, Slavery’s Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State.

Derek Larson is a history and environmental study professor at the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University. He will be on a research sabbatical, exploring the impacts of the 1918 influenza pandemic on Stearns County.

The Museum’s board chair, Dorraine Larison says, “Their guidance will be key to fulfill our mission to connect people through the power of history and culture.”