St. Cloud State University Ready for Virtual Ceremony for Fall Graduates

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

With St. Cloud State University deciding to postpone their Fall Commencement last month, there will still be a virtual ceremony on Friday at 12 p.m.

The virtual recognition will be posted at noon on the commencement website. The website can be found here.

The commencement staff has been busy collecting congratulatory messages from administrators, faculty, staff, students and Blizzard.

Graduates will be delivered a graduation package on Friday or this weekend.

The original ceremony has been moved to March 12, 2021.