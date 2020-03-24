St. Cloud State’s Write Place Posts Online Hours for Appointments

St. Cloud State University has instructed all its students, faculty and staff to move toward distance learning starting Monday, March 30.

A campus department that helps students with writing is ready to take online appointments to help students. Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Mark Springer, says the Write Place writing center will serve students with online appointments.

Here are the online hours. Appointments can be made here.

Sunday: 12 – 5 pm and 6 pm – 10 pm

Monday: 9:30 am – 10 pm

Tuesday: 9:30 am – 10 pm

Wednesday: 9:30 am – 10 pm

Thursday 9:30 am – 5 pm

Friday: 10 am – 4 pm

The St. Cloud State writing centers provide free services to support any of the writing and reading students do in and outside of school. They work with writers from all levels of experience and ability at any stage in the writing process.