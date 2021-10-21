St. Cloud Superintendent To Step Down Next Year

Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud Area School District Superintendent Willie Jett says he will not be renewing his contract with District 742 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Jett’s decision to step down was made to spend more time on his family and his own personal interests.

Despite this, he says he is grateful to the Board of Education, the St. Cloud Area School District along with the community.

Jett also says that he looks forward to finishing out the rest of the year to benefit the 742 community.