St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra to present holiday concerts December 14

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will be performing in Ritsche Auditorium at St. Cloud State University on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

They will present two holiday concerts featuring holiday favorites, including music by Bach, Ellington, and Piazolla, the charming “Sleigh Ride,” and much more.

The first concert, a children’s concert, will take place at 10 a.m., where anyone 17 and under can attend for free, and adult tickets will be $15.

At the children’s concert, conductor Chi-Chi Bestmann will perform the “Theme from Kung Fu Panda” on erhu (a Chinese two-stringed instrument) and Charles Gorczynski will perform on bandoneon, a small accordion-like instrument popular in tango music.

The second concert will be held at 3 p.m., with adult tickets priced at $25, senior (65 and older) tickets at $20, and student tickets at $5.

St. Cloud Suzuki Studio students will perform in the lobby before the 10 a.m. concert and the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra will perform before the 3 p.m. concert.

More information is available at www.stcloudsymphony.com.