St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra to present Mozart Requiem

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will give a “uniquely meaningful performance” of a Mozart Requiem to the central Minn. community.

The Orchestra will present “Requiem and the Perennial Question” on Sunday, Feb. 25 in the Saint John’s Abbey and University Church on the campus of Saint John’s University.

The Great River Chorale and College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University Chamber Choir will be joining the Orchestra.

They say three works will be embedded within Mozart’s mass for the dead to complement the Requiem’s themes of life and death and to help create a space for modern-day reflection.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. with a pre-concert lecture at 1 p.m. and reception to follow.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $5 for students. They can be purchased at the door or at www.stcloudsymphony.com.