St. Cloud Tech Football Drops Another Game, Losing To Cambridge-Isanti 31-0

The fourth game of the 2022 campaign results in another loss for the Tigers. A valiant effort by the Tech defense in the first half did not translate to much on the scoreboard. St. Cloud Tech drops to 0-4 on the season.

Bluejackets started the scoring late in the first quarter, with a rushing TD Brayden Coplan. Missed extra point resulted in a 6-0 lead for Cambridge-Isanti.

Moving into the second quarter, another rushing TD was the lone score for either side. Junior QB Braylon Davis makes it 12-0. 2-point conversion success from Levi Maurer makes it 14-0.

Right before the half the Tigers block a Bluejacket punt and gain field positioning at the Cambridge-Isanti 12 yard line. St. Cloud is unable to make it hurt, throwing 4 straight incompletions and turning the ball over on downs. 14-0 was the score at half.

3rd quarter scoring is once again started by the Bluejackets, Junior Levi Maurer with a rushing touchdown paired with another successful 2-point conversion made it 22-0 Jackets. Tech didn’t help their own cause later, bad snap on a punt deep in their own territory resulted in a safety for Cambridge-Isanti, 24-0 Bluejackets.

Late in the third starting quarterback Connor Harens went down with a left leg injury. He was seen in crutches and a brace later in the contest. Noah Theis finished the game at QB.

In the final frame Maurer punched in another rushing score to make it 31-0 late. With that the Bluejackets scored a touchdown in every frame of this game, a convincing victory. Cambridge-Isanti advances to 1-2 on the 2022 season.

St. Cloud Tech drops to 0-4, outscored 151-40 over those four contests. They will play Monticello at home next week on the 23rd, which you can listen to on 97.5 RadioX.