St. Cloud Man Drowns At Quarry Park

By Nyah Adams / News Director

An 18-year-old man drowned at Quarry Park in Waite Park Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says Zakariya Aden Odowa of St. Cloud jumped into Quarry Two Saturday night and never resurfaced.

Deputies say a diver was called in and quickly found Odowa about 25 feet below the surface after Waite Park Fire Department and Stearns County Sheriffs Department used boats to try and locate the body.

Odowa was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.