St. Cloud VA and St. Cloud MetroVets host a Veteran’s Day ceremony

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud VA and the St. Cloud MetroVets will be hosting a Veteran’s Day ceremony to thank and honor those who have served in the U.S Armed Forces.

The ceremony will take place at 1:30 P.M. on Nov. 11, 2025 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, according to the City of St. Cloud’s event calendar.

Those who wish to attend the event can go to the St. Cloud VA Medical Center Auditorium in building 8, located at 4801 Veterans Drive in St. Cloud.