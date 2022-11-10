St. Cloud Veterans Day Parade Friday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The tradition of honoring veterans in St. Cloud with a parade on the national Veterans Day holiday continues Friday.

The parade is taking place starting at 11 a.m. This year’s parade route will will start at the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library at 1300 West St. Germain Street and head east. The route will go through downtown St. Cloud and end at River’s Edge Convention Center.

The parade is open to all veterans and the entire community to recognize the service of veterans in the community.