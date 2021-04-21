St. Cloud Woman Arrested After Fatal Stabbing

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after a St. Cloud man was stabbed by a woman in St. Cloud on Monday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to the call just after 1 p.m. about a stabbing in the driveway of a residence in the 1500 Block of 9th Avenue North.

When deputies arrived, they provided life-saving medical attention to the injured 36-year-old man from St. Cloud.

Mayo ambulance transported the man to the St. Cloud Hospital where authorities say he later died.

Deputies located the female suspect as 40-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller of St. Cloud at the residence and took her into custody.

The victim will be taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer for autopsy. Shelltrack-Miller was taken to Stearns County Jail to be held on charges relating to the murder.