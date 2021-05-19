St. Cloud Woman Arrested After Fight Involving A Taser

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud Police were called to a report of a large fight near the 1000 block of 6th Avenue South Tuesday morning. There was a large crowd fighting in the area around 11:30 a.m., including one person with a hand-held taser.

St. Cloud police arrested 19-year-old Arianna Phipps of St. Cloud for trying to hit two people with her car a short time prior to the fight. The report also says Phipps got out of her car and physically assaulted them with a taser.

Mayo Ambulance was on scene checking for injuries. The victims had only minor injuries and no one needed to be taken to the hospital.

Phipps is being held in the Stearns County jail and is facing charges including two counts of 2nd degree assault, 5th degree assault and obstructing legal process.

Forty-five-year-old Yonina Phipps and 18-year-old Annette Phipps, both of St. Cloud were also cited and released for obstructing the legal process and fighting with police officers on scene.