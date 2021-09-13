St. Cloud Woman Arrested After Threatening People With Ax

Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police department says officers were sent to a residence Saturday on 8th Ave. South after they received complaints of a female attempting to assault people with an ax.

Deputies say when they arrived, 53-year-old Shelley Goff was seen holding an ax when she then ran into her home and barricaded herself in.

Witnesses say the Goff attempted to hit a 44-year-old male working on a ladder nearby. She also threatened to strike a 52-year-old woman who was biking in the neighborhood with her ax.

Neither victims sustained any injuries from Goff’s attacks.

Due to the violent nature crisis negotiators and St. Cloud SWAT were called to take Goff into custody.

Goff was taken to the Stearns County Jail and is being held on 2 counts of 2nd degree assault which is considered a felony.