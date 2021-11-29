St. Cloud Woman Arrested In Connection To Infant Daughter’s Death

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

A St. Cloud woman is being held on 2nd degree murder charges in the death of her infant daughter.

The St. Cloud Police Department were called to the 2900 block of Maine Prairie Road Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. for a welfare check on a woman and her child. They found her 3-month-old baby dead.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Fardoussa Abdillahi of St. Cloud, she is being held on charges relating to 2nd degree murder at the Stearns County Jail.

This incident is under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Forensic Crime Scene Team assisted with the crime scene.