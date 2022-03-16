St. John’s University To Hold Jazz Night Friday in Honor of Women’s History

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

This Friday join the pioneering women in jazz for their night of music featuring songs from female legacies Billie Holiday, Bessie Smith and Nina Simone.

St. John’s University is holding the concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater in honor of women’s history month. Featured artists include Charenée Wade, Vanisha Gould and Tahira Clayton.

From the Jim Crow era-South through the turbulent 1960s, these three women were among the most influential and popular singers of their times. Both within their music and outside of the clubs and concert halls, they combated racial prejudice, sexism and poverty through their exceptional talents.

Tickets will be sold online through the St. Johns website.