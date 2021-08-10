Stabbing in South St. Cloud Sunday Leaves One Injured

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Police officers were called to a report of a stabbing on Sunday at an apartment complex located in the 700 Block of 9th Avenue South.

When they arrived officers found a 54-year-old man from St. Cloud with multiple knife related injuries. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as 60-year-old Michael Arlen Peterson of St. Cloud. Peterson was found on scene and taken into custody without incident.

The investigation showed that Peterson and the victim are acquaintances that got into an argument over some property. The altercation turned physical and Peterson assaulted the victim with a knife.

Peterson was taken to Stearns County Jail to be on charges related to the assault.