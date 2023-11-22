State Emblems Redesign Commission announces finalists for new state flag, seal

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — There are less than ten designs each left in the running for the next Minnesota state flag and seal.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission announced Wednesday they are down to six designs for the next state flag and five designs for the next state seal.

Minnesota state flag finalists are F29, F944, F1154, F1435, F1953 and F2100. They can be viewed on the flag entry page on the State Emblems Redesign website.

Minnesota state seal finalists are S2, S6, S27, S147 and S224. They can be viewed on the seal entry page on the State Emblems Redesign website.

Minnesotans will be able to share their input with the Commission on the website.

The Commission will choose the final designs next month, which may be modified before the final deadline on January 1.