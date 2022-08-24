State of Minnesota to Give Out Free Gun Locks

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Stop by the State of Minnesota’s booth at this years Minnesota State Fair and receive a free gun lock starting Thursday, August 25th.

This is apart of a $1-million-dollar initiative called “Make Minnesota Safe & Secure” led by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. They say this is to ensure Minnesota gun owners have a safe and secure way to store their guns in their homes.

Officials note the main goal of this is to reduce suicide rates, theft and crimes that are committed with guns.

For more information about the Make Minnesota Safe and Secure program, and to find out how to get a free gun lock if you’re unable to attend the Minnesota State Fair, visit SafeAndSecureMN.org.