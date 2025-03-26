Stearns Bank announces Heather Plumski as its new President

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Stearns Bank announced its new President on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Heather Plumski will serve as the new president, effective immediately.

As the new President, Plumski will oversee day-to-day operations, lead the company’s national expansion efforts, and promote product innovation and development efforts.

Before being named as the new President, she served as the bank’s EVP, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer.

“I’m honored to lead Stearns Bank as we continue to help our customers, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and the communities we operate in reach their full economic potential and succeed in today’s ever-changing banking landscape,” said Plumski.