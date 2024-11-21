Stearns Bank donates $16K to St. Cloud Area School District for Thanksgiving meals

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Stearns Bank donated $16,000 to St. Cloud Area School District’s transitional services for Thanksgiving meals.

This money will ensure that over 250 students experiencing home and food insecurity receive meals over the holiday.

Approximately 7% of students in the district’s population were homeless in the past school year.

“Through this strategic partnership with the St. Cloud School District, we’re not just providing nutritious meals — we’re offering the community a sense of safety, support, and understanding for families in need during the holiday season,” said Rene Knippel, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Stearns Bank.