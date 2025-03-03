Stearns Bank welcomes New Chief Credit Officer and promotes New General Counsel

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn.– Stearns Bank has announced an addition and promotion in its Leadership Team.

Erika Miller has joined as the organization’s new Chief Credit Officer. She has over 22 years of experience in banking and leadership.

In this position, Miller will develop and implement credit policies, manage risk portfolios, and drive credit-related strategies to support sustainable growth.

Jordan Hopkins was promoted to General Counsel. She will be responsible for leading Stearns Bank’s legal function and providing legal, operational, and strategic support to the overall organization.