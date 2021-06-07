Stearns County Attorney’s Office Welcomes Furry Staff Member To Team

While working at the office Nova and her handler will be working with many victims and witnesses involved in child abuse, domestic violence, homicide cases, and other stressful criminal justice interactions.

Keli Trautman, Nova’s handler, is a paralegal/victim witness coordinator. Trautman and Nova graduated from the Helping Paws program in October 2020 and have worked together for over a year to perfect Nova’s skills.

Victims and witnesses have assured that Nova’s presence has helped to make them feel comfortable and safe while they navigate their interaction with the court system.