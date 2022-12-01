Stearns County Certified Voting Results As Accurate

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Stearns County has certified the November election results as accurate in an analysis of hand counting the ballots and comparing to the voting machine results.

Auditor Treasurer Randy Schreifels oversaw the Post-Election Review, which was conducted on November 21st at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.

The hand count of ballots was completed for the U.S. Representative and the Governor’s race. The results are required to meet the acceptable performance standards outlined in statute. Schreifels adds post-election reviews are one layer of security to ensure our elections are free, fair, secure and accurate.

Image provided

The Stearns County General Canvassing Board certified the election results and randomly selected three precincts for this process. The first precincts of Collegeville Township, St. Wendel Township and Sauk Centre City.

The results of all hand counted ballots proved to be accurate and matched the machine results of the sample.



To view the results from the Post-Election Review, visit the Stearns County website.

