Stearns County Collection and Management of Trash & Recycling Survey

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Stearns County is updating its Solid Waste Management Plan, which guides the county on how to reduce waste, increase recycling & divert waste from landfills.

In order to update, the county wants to hear from it’s residents about what they think. Understanding how residents and businesses currently handle waste and how they want the solid waste system to function in the future will help create a happy, healthy community.

A short informational video and survey has been prepared to share information and gather input from the community regarding their priorities and perspectives.

Go to the project page to find more information and to watch the Solid Waste Management Plan informational video.

To take the community survey or to get more information about the county’s solid waste services follow the hyperlinks attached.