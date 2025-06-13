Stearns County Crash Seriously Injures Two

Brian Moos / News Director

GROVE TWP, Minn. — On Wednesday, a crash between a semi and a car left two people with life-threatening injuries. The accident took place on Highway 4/County Road 186 in the early afternoon. 23-year-old Rinlita Amornwisanwong and 22-year-old Miss Pijitra Musikapan were taken to Sanford Health Fargo for their serious injuries. They were both passengers, Amornwisanwong was not wearing a seatbelt, it is unknown if Musikapan was wearing hers. The drivers of both vehicles were okay and wearing seatbelts.