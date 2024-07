By Grace Jacobson / News Director

CROW RIVER TWP., Minn. — Construction on a Stearns County highway begins next week and lasts two and a half months.

Starting Monday, July 15, construction begins on CSAH 69 between the south county line and Trunk Highway 55 near Georgeville in Crow River Twp.

Detours will be posted.

Construction is expected to end in late Sept. 2024, weather permitting.