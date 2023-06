By Alexander Fern / News Director

Provided Image

Sauk Centre is going to have a brand new barn on exhibit for the Stearns County Fair in July.

The new barn will be used a s a Rabbit and Poultry Barn and will now be combined into one space, as in previous years, they were separate exhibits.

The project will be completed in time for the fair, which is set to occur from July 26, until July 30th.