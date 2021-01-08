Stearns County Grant Relief Program for Local Businesses and Non-Profits

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Millions across the nation are still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the State and Stearns County wants to help.

The Stearns County Board of Commissioners recently approved the Stearns County Business and Non-Profit Relief Grant Program to assist businesses and non-profits around the area.

Stearns County will be receiving approximately $3 million to grant to businesses and non-profits.

Funds awarded from the grants shall be used for operating expenses that accumulated during the shutdown. Expenses like rent, mortgage, utilities, payments to suppliers, and other similar costs that occur in the regular course of business.

Stearns County may require business owners to provide proof that grant funds were used only for eligible expenses.

The application period for funds will open on Monday, January 11 and will stay open until awarded funds run out.

Make sure to get the details of the program, eligibility criteria, what businesses and organizations are eligible to apply, and what documents are needed before applying for a grant.

