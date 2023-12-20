Stearns County Hwy. 71 crash severely hurts Sauk Centre man

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

GETTY TWP., Minn. — A Sauk Centre man is severely hurt after a two-car crash in Stearns County.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in Getty Township.

Troopers say 33-year-old Kyle Lieser of Sauk Centre was driving southbound on Highway 71 when his car collided with an SUV driving eastbound on County Road 22.

They collided in the intersection.

Lieser is being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital for life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.