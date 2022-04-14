Stearns County Judge Shan Wang Giving Presentation on Sex Trafficking Next Tuesday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Hospitality and Tourism program and School of Public Affairs is inviting you to attend a sex trafficking presentation by Stearns County Judge Shan Wang.

Next Tuesday, April 19th from 12:20-1:20 p.m. in the Miller Center Auditorium Judge Wang will give insight about what is currently happening with sex trafficking in Central Minnesota and beyond.

Anyone from the campus of community is welcome to attend.