Stearns County Looks for Public Input on Potential Extension of Transportation Sales Tax

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Stearns county is looking for the public’s input on the potential of extending its transportation sales tax.

There will be multiple meetings for people to give their opinions. The first meeting will be at Wakefield Town Hall on Tuesday, April 5th at 5 p.m. The second and third meetings will be at Stearns County Public Works Building on Wednesday, April 6th at 5:30 p.m. and Albany City Hall on Monday, April 11 at 5 p.m.

The original sales tax was .25% and went into effect January 1, 2018. This current tax is up for review and the county board is asking for the public’s opinion on multiple options for the current tax.

There are four competing options: