Stearns County Receives First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County has received its first shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for their phase 1a efforts.

The County says the first doses were given to local first responders and to long term care facilities throughout the County.

The County anticipates several additional shipments of the vaccine as we move through the phases of the rollout. They are preparing staff and local resources for the next phase.

Captain in the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Jon Lentz received the vaccine and says being in law enforcement, it’s important to set the example, to show the rest of the community it’s safe. He says he would also like to see his mom, who is 88 years old, and he wanted to get the shot for her. He doesn’t see it as any different than the flu vaccine.

Stearns County will have a COVID vaccine page on the county’s website to provide updates about vaccine status and which phase we are in. This site is expected to be available next week.