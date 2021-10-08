Stearns County Releases App For Easier Access To Vaccine Records

Nyah Adams / News Director

The need for access to vaccination cards is high after new state mandates require many to show proof of their immunizations. Stearn’s County is making it easier to access all your vaccine information by releasing a new app called Docket.

Stearns County has seen a drastic increase of people wanting proof of vaccination records. So far over 33,000 requests have been made in 2021 and more than 19,000 of those have been since July 1st.

Docket will help to ensure people fast and sharable access to any vaccination. The app is available on the Apple and Google app stores.

Those without a smartphone can call and ask their health provider or visit Find My Immunization Record.