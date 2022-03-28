Stearns County Releases Potential Redistricting Maps, Deadline for Input Posted

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Stearns County Election Staff recently released 4 potential maps to redistrict the county and St. Cloud.

Anyone can give input on the county’s redistricting proposed plans using a feedback form on the county’s website or you can attend the public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, April 12. The public hearing starts at 9 a.m. during the Board of Commissioners Meeting at the Stearns County Administration Center.

Plan 1C

Plan 1C for the county

Plan 1C for St. Cloud

Plan 2C

Plan 2C for the county

Plan 2C for St. Cloud

Plan 1G

Plan 1G for the county

plan 1G for St. Cloud

Plan 1H

Plan 1H for the county