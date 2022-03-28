Mar 28, 2022
Stearns County Releases Potential Redistricting Maps, Deadline for Input Posted
By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director
Stearns County Election Staff recently released 4 potential maps to redistrict the county and St. Cloud.
Anyone can give input on the county’s redistricting proposed plans using a feedback form on the county’s website or you can attend the public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, April 12. The public hearing starts at 9 a.m. during the Board of Commissioners Meeting at the Stearns County Administration Center.
Plan 1C
Plan 2C
Plan 1G
Plan 1H