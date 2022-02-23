Stearns County Residents Can View Property Tax Statements Online

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Tax season is coming up and Stearns County residents can check their property statements online.

The information is now posted and can be found on the county website. The official property tax statements won’t be available until March 1, but the TNT statement can viewed by using your address or parcel number.

Minnesotans can also check their vehicle registration tax on the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles website. Once there enter VIN, plate, or driver’s license number to find out how much you may owe.