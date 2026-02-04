Stearns County seeks community input on Quarry Park improvements

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Stearns County is seeking the public opinion on Quarry Park improvements as it updates the park’s master plan.

The current master plan was made in 1995. Since that time, the park has become more popular and seen many improvements.

The Stearns County Parks, Trails, and Recreation master plan recently identified potential future enhancements for Quarry Park, including:

Expanding mountain bike trails

Updating swimming, climbing, and fishing access and amenities

Constructing an interpretive center and amphitheater

Updating and improving parking areas

The updated master plan will establish a long-term vision for the park and identify potential improvements.

According to a Stearns County media release, public input will play a key role in shaping recommendations that reflect how people use the park.

Stearns County residents can give input through online survey’s linked on the Stearns County website.